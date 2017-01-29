At Least Five Killed After Gunmen Open Fire in Quebec Mosque

Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center

Three gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City during evening prayers on Sunday, reportedly killing at least five people, according to the mosque’s president, Mohamed Yangui. Around 40 people were reportedly inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center (Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec) when the gunmen opened fire.

Police say they arrested two people and aren't ruling out the possibility of a third person being involved. Officials confirmed there were multiple fatalities but won’t specify how many.

Quebec City police confirm multiple deaths (won't say how many), 2 arrests made in mosque shooting. — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) January 30, 2017

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” Yangui told reporters.

The cultural center posted video of the scene outside the building following the shooting to its Facebook page showing a heavy police presence.

The same mosque had been in the news in June when someone left a pig’s head outside the building wrapped in transparent plastic with a note reading, “Bonne appétit.”

A pig's head was left in June at the Quebec mosque where tonight's shooting happened. https://t.co/P4mv6dffgE — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 30, 2017