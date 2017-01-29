 Multiple people killed after gunmen open fire in Quebec mosque.

At Least Five Killed After Gunmen Open Fire in Quebec Mosque

At Least Five Killed After Gunmen Open Fire in Quebec Mosque

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Jan. 29 2017 10:12 PM

At Least Five Killed After Gunmen Open Fire in Quebec Mosque

screen_shot_20170130_at_12.06.02_am
Video posted on the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center's Facebook page shows a heavy police presence outside the mosque following the shooting on Jan. 29, 2017.

Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center

Three gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City during evening prayers on Sunday, reportedly killing at least five people, according to the mosque’s president, Mohamed Yangui. Around 40 people were reportedly inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center (Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec) when the gunmen opened fire.

Police say they arrested two people and aren't ruling out the possibility of a third person being involved. Officials confirmed there were multiple fatalities but won’t specify how many.

Advertisement

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” Yangui told reporters.

The cultural center posted video of the scene outside the building following the shooting to its Facebook page showing a heavy police presence.

The same mosque had been in the news in June when someone left a pig’s head outside the building wrapped in transparent plastic with a note reading, “Bonne appétit.”

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Daniel Politi has been contributing to Slate since 2004 and wrote the Today’s Papers column from 2006 to 2009. Follow him on Twitter.