Today In Conservative Media: State Dept. Resignations Signal a Draining of the Swamp

On Thursday, conservative media pounced on reports that four senior-level State Department officials resigned in an act of defiance against the Trump administration.

The officials who resigned Wednesday are: Under Secretary of State for Management Patrick Kennedy, Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond, and Ambassador Gentry O. Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions. In an opinion piece, the Washington Post wrote: “All are career foreign service officers who have served under both Republican and Democratic administrations” and characterized the resignations as “part of an ongoing mass exodus of senior foreign service officers who don’t want to stick around for the Trump era.” State department officials have since said the resignations were a routine matter, consistent with an administration change.

Sean Hannity’s website read: “FAKE NEWS ALERT: Washington Post Misreports High Level State Department Resignations.” The post said “breathless headlines … from the liberal outlets pushed the anti-Trump mass defection narrative.” It continued: “Despite the Washington Post's reporting and its parroting by the liberal media, these resignations did not occur as some spur of the moment protest to working with the Trump administration.” Hannity’s website quoted a state department officials saying that the people who resigned “are loyal to the secretary, the President and to the State Department.”

The Daily Caller, though, characterized the resignations as evidence of Trump following through on his campaign promise to “drain the swamp,” writing:

The liberal media is sure to somehow label this as a kind of tragedy for American democracy. After all, these people are their friends. But the fact is that high-level bureaucrats are D.C. swamp-dwellers who have wielded and peddled influence in this city for too long. High-level bureaucrats take taxpayer money to throw swanky parties and send their kids to private schools. Candidate Donald Trump promised to rid Washington of this chummy network. And now President Trump is getting it done. Good for him.

The post went on to advertise commemorative “drain the swamp” t-shirts for sale by the website.

The Blaze, a right-wing website founded by Glenn Beck, presented the resignations similarly to the Daily Caller: “President Donald Trump’s administration has reportedly fired an unprecedented number of high-level State Department employees in a major shakeup at the federal agency.”

The alt-right website InfoWars, meanwhile, went with the Post’s characterization of the personnel change, writing, “The entire senior level of the State Dept. resigned on Wednesday,” saying the resignations “underscore[ed] how the department was in step with both the Obama administration and the globalist agenda.”

