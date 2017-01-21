Overhead Shots Show Massive Women’s March Crowds in Cities Across America

 Overhead shots show massive Women’s March crowds across America.

Jan. 21 2017 4:08 PM

Women’s March crowds at cities across the country on Saturday have grown so large that the only way to capture them is with overhead shots. Below, overhead photos and videos from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Memphis, Nashville, Boston, Raleigh, and more.

Washington, D.C.

This is how many people are at the Women's March on Washington right now from washingtondc
Screengrab by the author

Screengrab by the author

Chicago

Screengrab from MSNBC by the author

Screengrab from MSNBC by the author

New York City

Screengrab by the author

Screengrab by the author

Screengrab from CNN by the author

Los Angeles

Screengrab from CNN by the author

Screengrab from CNN by the author

Oakland

Screengrab from CNN by the author

Screengrab from CNN by the author

Nashville

Memphis

#memphiswomensmarch

A photo posted by The Chubby Vegetarian (@chubbyveg) on

Raleigh

Denver

Miami

Boston

And in Idaho

