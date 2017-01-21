Overhead Shots Show Massive Women’s March Crowds in Cities Across America
Women’s March crowds at cities across the country on Saturday have grown so large that the only way to capture them is with overhead shots. Below, overhead photos and videos from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Memphis, Nashville, Boston, Raleigh, and more.
Washington, D.C.
Chicago
Overhead of the #WomensMarch in Chicago (150,000+), a nice visual reminder of a real populist movement looks like. pic.twitter.com/CGn1jnzNE6— Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) January 21, 2017
New York City
Los Angeles
Oakland
Nashville
This is Nashville, TN. This is *not* a movement of coastal elites, just in case you missed the memo. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/ktBau1IdYe— Leigh Darnall (@Killingcrawdads) January 21, 2017
Memphis
Raleigh
@KevinMKruse Don't forget even a "small city" like Raleigh NC! #WomensMarch #RaleighWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Qh5Icau4uy— will hare tho (@wchare) January 21, 2017
Denver
PHOTOS: More than 100,000 participate in Women's March on Denver: https://t.co/U9idoVgUVv #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/dfFhUEB8l7— The Denver Post (@denverpost) January 21, 2017
Miami
Over 10,000 people at the Women's Rally in #Miami plus more outside! We have a voice. #dissentispatriotic #womensmarch @ACLU pic.twitter.com/xMuCbLffLE— ACLU of Florida (@ACLUFL) January 21, 2017
Boston
Huge crowd on the Boston Common for the Women's March. SkyEye is overhead #WBZ #CBS #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/RyNB3oc0hv— Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) January 21, 2017
And in Idaho
WOMENS march on Idaho #wow pic.twitter.com/D6uxiy4hsw— Melissa Wintrow (@wintrow4idaho) January 21, 2017