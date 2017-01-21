Man Shot, Critically Injured at Protest Outside Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos Talk

 Man shot, critically injured at protest against Milo Yiannopoulos talk in Washington.

Jan. 21 2017 9:44 AM

Milo Yiannopoulos, a conservative columnist and internet personality, holds a press conference on June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A man was shot at a protest at the University of Washington campus on Friday night outside a speech by professional provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. The 32-year-old victim, who appears to have been shot after Yiannopoulos’ talk began, was in critical condition after receiving a gunshot to the abdomen. The apparent shooter later turned himself in, claiming self-defense, according to police. “There are no outstanding suspects,” the University of Washington said in a statement.

The shooting came after a chaotic evening when ticket-holders and protesters confronted each other at the entrance to the event that had been sponsored by the University of Washington College Republicans. Once word of the shooting started going around, Yiannopoulos left the stage to confirm the news but quickly returned and kept going. “If we don’t continue, they have won,” he said.

Just before the shooting, a group of people marching against Donald Trump’s inauguration joined the protest against Yiannopoulos, who works for far-right website Breitbart. Before the event, many had called on the university to cancel the speech. But the president of the university, Ana Mari Cauce, said that “the right to free speech and expression is broad and allows for speech that is offensive and that most of us would consider disrespectful, and even sexist or racist.” After the shooting, Cauce released another statement calling it “an outrage that anyone would resort to violence in the middle of this otherwise peaceful protest.”

Yiannopoulos commented on the shooting on Facebook: “My prayers are with the victim, whoever he is.”

