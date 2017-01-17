Illinois Police Video Shows Black Ph.D. Student Being Violently Arrested for “Stealing” Own Car

To repeat, the vehicle that Crosby was suspected of "stealing" was his own car. Evanston Police, meanwhile, have released their own recorded statement in which an officer makes the astounding claim that Crosby—who in the video is swarmed, taken down, and repeatedly punched by six police officers almost immediately after exiting his car—can be seen "actively resisting arrest" in the dashcam tape. Per Fox, Crosby was prosecuted for resisting arrest but charges were dismissed by a judge.