Watch President Obama’s Farewell Address to the Nation Live

 Obama’s farewell address live stream on CBS.

Jan. 10 2017 8:45 PM

Watch Obama’s Farewell Address on CBS Live

Barack Obama delivers remarks before signing the 21st Century Cures Act into law at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Dec. 13, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Obama will deliver his farewell address tonight in Chicago, the city where he began his political career and gave his historic victory speech in 2008. The president is expected to reflect on the past eight years and to look to the future, calling on Americans to become more politically involved and continue building on any political accomplishments achieved during his presidency.

He will address the nation at 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch the whole thing on the CBS live stream above.

Molly Olmstead is a Slate editorial intern.

