Ready for It? Taylor Swift’s Reputation Is Now Streaming
Ready for it? After an impressive first three weeks of sales, Taylor Swift’s Reputation is now streaming on most major music services. And not a moment too soon: “Look What You Made Me Do” was a terrible Thanksgiving road trip playlist option.
Swift’s sixth studio album became available in full Thursday night on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Tidal, and others, with a staggered midnight release that saw the lucky people of Australia and New Zealand, who live the furthest into the future, get it first.
Sales for the album—which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and remains atop the album-ranking chart—had started to slow. (Before you start to feel too sad for Tay Tay, Reputation’s 1.238 million equivalent units in the first week—including 1.216 million in album sales, the highest for any album since 2015—was always going to be a hard pace to maintain.) The strategically timed streaming re-release should give Swift a fresh boost, keeping her on top of the world/chart for weeks to come.