Ready for It? Taylor Swift’s Reputation Is Now Streaming

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Ready for it? After an impressive first three weeks of sales, Taylor Swift’s Reputation is now streaming on most major music services. And not a moment too soon: “Look What You Made Me Do” was a terrible Thanksgiving road trip playlist option.



Swift’s sixth studio album became available in full Thursday night on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Tidal, and others, with a staggered midnight release that saw the lucky people of Australia and New Zealand, who live the furthest into the future, get it first.

