Christmas Has Come Early for Stephen Colbert, Who Sings Carols About Paul Manafort’s Arrest

Yesterday was a good day. As Katy Waldman wrote in Slate, the arrest of Paul Manafort and Richard Gates was “wonderfully soothing” for those wondering when Mueller’s investigation was going to begin yielding results, a day to think about the “moral and spiritual repercussions of conspiracy against the United States of America.”

Though it may be a spooky Halloween for the Trump inner circle, for Stephen Colbert, it was as if Christmas had come early. The thought that Paul Manafort is to be punished for his crimes—and that Donald Trump may not be far behind him—caused Colbert to launch into song during Monday’s Late Show, showing off his wonderful singing voice and his unadulterated delightat what many suspect to be .

“Paul Manafort, Paul Manafort, you’re just the first of many,” he sung joyfully, to the tune of “Oh Christmas Tree.”

“Five years in jail!” replaced the five golden rings of “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” while the little drummer boy’s offer to play for you became an offer “to sing to the feds, Trump pum pum pum.”

“Just think how much better those jokes would have worked if it was actually Christmas right now,” quipped Colbert.

You may have clicked on this post for the Mueller Christmas carols, but you should stay for the host’s delicious schadenfreude. A merry Colbert seemed jubilant at the progress Mueller has made, with the rest of his monologue full of puns—“What’s that crime called again? I can’t remember for some treason” and “Papadopodamning” to refer to the lies of Papadopolous among them—as well as Russian accents and an extended Trump tweet-read.