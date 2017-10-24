Stephen Colbert Can Think of at Least One Good Reason Fox Renewed Bill O’Reilly’s Contract

Still taken from the video

As sexual harassment stories continue to dominate the news, Bill O’Reilly is again in the headlines after a New York Times story revealed that O’Reilly, who was fired from Fox News in April, had settled a harassment suit as recently as January of this year—just weeks before Fox renewed his contract. The Times reports that 21st Century Fox was aware of the $32 million (!) settlement with Fox analyst Lis Wiehl just before the network extended O’Reilly’s contract for another four years. Wiehl reportedly alleged “repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship, and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her.”

Stephen Colbert has something of an unusual relationship with O’Reilly, given that he played a pundit inspired by the longtime Fox host for years, and on Monday he processed this new revelation on the air. Of the settlement’s unusually high payout, Colbert noted that it’s “exactly the sort of thing you do when you’re innocent, like in the game Clue, where the game ends when you pay off the other players $32 million so they’ll never open the envelope.”

