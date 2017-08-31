A Reminder From the Daily Show That Ivanka Trump Is Not the Champion of Women She Claims to Be

Comedy Central

The announcement that the White House will be scrapping an Obama-era equal pay initiative is yet another disappointing blow in an era chock full of them—and yet another strike against the myth that Ivanka is some kind of “voice of reason” within the Trump administration. From the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement to the transgender military ban to Trump’s multiple botched Charlottesville statements, it’s becoming more and more apparent that Ivanka has little influence over what her father says and does.

On last night’s episode of the Daily Show, Trevor Noah invited “Resident Ivanka Expert” Michelle Wolf to chat with him about how personally disappointing the latest Trump policy must be for Ivanka, champion of working women, who tries so hard to be a moderating influence. Or so everyone says.

Wolf has other ideas, namely that Ivanka Trump “cares about women the way Donald Trump cares about women. (He doesn’t.)” She's sick of the endless benefit of the doubt bestowed upon the First Daughter, despite bountiful evidence that she's been just as complicit in the administrative's harmful acts as her obnoxious brothers. For some reason, she says, the media fails to consider the idea that Ivanka, too, spins webs of deceit. “When it comes to [her], everyone forgets about lying,” says Wolf. “If Eric was doing this shit we’d all see right through it.”