“What If Wes Anderson Made S’mores?” Watch Recipe Videos in the Signature Styles of Famous Directors.

Love recipe videos but think they could use a little more style? #FoodFilms has you covered. The series, which was created by director and food artist David Ma, imagines what different recipe videos would look like if they were filmed by auteurs Michael Bay, Wes Anderson, Alfonso Cuarón, and Quentin Tarantino. Carefully imitating the distinct style of each director, Ma manages to perfectly capture the twee aesthetic of Anderson’s movies for a s’mores recipe, while the Cuarón-inspired video is a pancake-themed homage to Gravity.