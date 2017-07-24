Someone Turned Donald Trump Jr.’s Emails Into a Surprisingly Beautiful Folk Song

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

Music makes us feel nostalgic for days long gone. “Teenage Dream” makes us yearn for our first loves. “Harlem Shake” takes us back to a time that we all regret. And “One Time” reminds us of when we all thought Justin Bieber was just a harmless Canadian boy. Now, thanks to a Soundcloud musician who goes by “spiritgiants,” we now have a song to remind us of the days, way back when, when Donald Trump Jr. was the absolute biggest story in America because of the revelation that he held a secret meeting with Russian operatives.

The folksy song, “I Love It (Especially Later in the Summer),” is quite literally a mashup of the transcript of two of the emails that Donald Trump Jr. sent Rob Goldstone, the music publicist who set up the controversial meeting between Trump Jr. and the Russians. Remember those emails? The ones that journalists had chased for a year and Trump Jr. just ... tweeted it out like it was just another Tuesday?

According to Vox, “I Love It” was written for a subreddit called “Song of the Week,” which has songwriters create original songs based off of a particular theme. The theme apparently was “satire.” “spiritgiant” posted his song last Wednesday.

Here’s a sample of “I Love It (Especially Later in the Summer)”:

If it’s what you say, I love it

Especially later in the summer

If it’s what you say, I love it

Especially later in the summer.

It will likely be

Paul Manafort,

Campaign boss, my brother-in-law, and me

Great.

It will likely be

Paul Manafort,

Campaign boss, my brother-in-law, and me

You can’t listen to this song and not feel nostalgic for that time that now feels so long ago. Those glorious summer days when O.J. Simpson was in the news because he was the subject of a Jay-Z song, Doctor Who was still a man, Sean Spicer was employed, and there was no reason to think that Taylor Swift shoving herself into a suitcase would ever be a thing. Those were the days, no?