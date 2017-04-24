It’s Time to Get Excited About Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday, American Gods Fans

He’s suave, he’s profane, and he’s concealing a hell of an identity—Ian McShane continues to make all of our Mr. Wednesday dreams come true. The English actor plays a major role in the upcoming Starz television adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods, and in a new clip from Entertainment Tonight, we get to see more of him in character in an exchange with protagonist Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) upon their first meeting. (The clip is NSFW.)