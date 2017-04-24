It’s Time to Get Excited About Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday, American Gods Fans
He’s suave, he’s profane, and he’s concealing a hell of an identity—Ian McShane continues to make all of our Mr. Wednesday dreams come true. The English actor plays a major role in the upcoming Starz television adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods, and in a new clip from Entertainment Tonight, we get to see more of him in character in an exchange with protagonist Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) upon their first meeting. (The clip is NSFW.)
At the very least, McShane’s delivery of a line like “I offer you the worm from my beak and you look at me like I fucked your mom?” should quell any fears fans might have left about his casting. You may never read the novel without hearing his voice again.