Beyoncé Celebrates Her and Jay Z’s Anniversary With the Most Romantic Regift Ever

Lest you thought that Beyoncé would merely exchange flowers or chocolates with Jay-Z for their anniversary and call it a day, allow her gift commemorating their ninth year of marriage to serve as a sufficient reminder: Basic is not in her vocabulary. Indeed, as we learned Tuesday, Beyoncé can even turn a regift into something beautiful. Two years after she released the song “Die With You” as a celebration of their seventh anniversary, Bey has revived the song with a new video that hits perfectly close to home, and should inspire relationship envy around the world.