Beyoncé Celebrates Her and Jay Z’s Anniversary With the Most Romantic Regift Ever
Lest you thought that Beyoncé would merely exchange flowers or chocolates with Jay-Z for their anniversary and call it a day, allow her gift commemorating their ninth year of marriage to serve as a sufficient reminder: Basic is not in her vocabulary. Indeed, as we learned Tuesday, Beyoncé can even turn a regift into something beautiful. Two years after she released the song “Die With You” as a celebration of their seventh anniversary, Bey has revived the song with a new video that hits perfectly close to home, and should inspire relationship envy around the world.
The new “Die With You” features Beyoncé on piano, as she plays the song directly for her husband, and is intercut with brief snippets of their love life: smoking cigars at home, lounging on boats, standing beside the Christmas tree. It’s all ridiculously romantic and irresistibly sweet—even if it is, technically, a regift. Letting alone the fact that Beyoncé also created a playlist dedicated to Jay-Z called “IV EVER EVER” for all to see, this anniversary present feels just modest enough for the work of a goddess.