Listen to a Preview of the Serial Spin-off, S-Town, a Story of Antique Clocks—and Murder
The Serial spin-off, S-Town, has been appropriately shrouded in mystery, but at least it’s got a release date now: All seven episodes will arrive on March 28. Hosted by This American Life’s Brian Reed, the podcast, to quote the intial release, “began when a man reached out to This American Life bitterly complaining about his small Alabama town. He wanted a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who had allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. Brian agreed to look into it. But then someone else ended up dead, and another story began to unfold — about a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure and the mysteries of one man’s life.”
The three-minute preview released today doesn't provide much more in terms of information, unless you count revealing what the “S” in the title stands for. (Hint: It’s a word you can’t say on the radio.) But it does set the scene, in a very Serial/TAL fashion, with a story about the maintenance of antique clocks, and the “witness marks” that provide hints—and misdirections—about how to keep them ticking long after the people who made them are dead.
Tick, tock—two weeks and counting until all seven episodes of S-Town arrive. You can subscribe now.