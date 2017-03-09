A Million and a Half People Are Watching a Block of Ice Melt Because of Game of Thrones

At its best, Game of Thrones is one of the most thrilling shows in the history of television, combining epic scope with a complicated and genuinely shocking plot. And what better way to recreate that feeling than by watching a huge block of ice melt? That was the brain wave of HBO, who are currently staging a publicity stunt to reveal the date on which the show’s eagerly anticipated seventh season will premiere, involving a large chunk of ice and apparently not nearly enough fire. For 10 pulse-pounding minutes, fans—nearly 1.5 million of them—watched the ice melt on Facebook Live, obediently typing "FIRE" into the comments section in the hopes that the flames would rise and all would be revealed. But it turns out quite quickly that watching ice melt isn’t much different from watching paint dry. To quote one underwhelmed commenter, “This is like a really fun game that isn’t fun and it sucks.”