Alvin Ailey’s Tribute to Moonlight Captures the Film’s Haunting Beauty Through Dance
One of Moonlight’s many cinematic feats lies in its casting. Though three different actors embody the character of Chiron in three different periods of his life (tween, teen, and young adult), the spirit and direction of the actors’ performances are so powerful as to feel almost as if they are one.
This gorgeous tribute to the Oscar-nominated film perfectly embodies that oneness. As choreographed by Robert Battle, artistic director of New York’s Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and directed by Anna Rose Holmer, who broke out last year with the critically acclaimed indie The Fits, Chiron’s emotional arc is rendered balletic. On a bare black box stage lit blue, dancers Jamar Roberts, Christopher Taylor, and Jeremy T. Villas perform to Nicholas Brittel’s signature score.