Beyoncé, Jay Z, and DJ Khaled Dropped a New Single, Just to Remind You Who the Real Winners Are

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Beyoncé getting shut out of the Grammys’ top awards left even Adele, who won Album, Song, and Record of the Year aghast.“I thought it was her year,” Adele said backstage after sweeping the major categories, leaving Bey with only Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video (for “Formation”). “What the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

But Beyoncé still made a lot of noise on Grammy night, giving an astonishingly staged performance while in the late stages of pregnancy and dropping a brand-new single the moment the broadcast was over. DJ Khaled’s “Shining,” released exclusively to Tidal but available for free streaming, features both Beyoncé and JayZ, the first time they’ve performed on the same song since 2013’s “Drunk in Love,” and though Grammy wrapups are focusing on Beyoncé’s losses, the song is all about her wins. “All of this winning, I been losing my mind,” she sings. “Came in ’97, been winning 20 years, boy.”

Although Beyoncé is the most-nominated female artist in Grammys history, it’s tough to crow about that when she’s repeatedly been shut out of the top categories, especially in a song recorded before Sunday night’s results were announced. Fortunately, her husband can fill in there, dropping references to his “21 Grammys” and “12 albums, all platinum” while taking a sidelong shot at Drake and talking about “buying European trucks for the twin babies.”