Prince’s Classic Albums Are Now Available on Spotify and Other Streaming Services

Remember those rumors that Prince’s Warner Bros. catalogue—i.e. the one containing his classic albums and his biggest hits—were coming to streaming services before the Grammys? Well, it happened. The late musical icon’s first 15 albums, from 1978’s For You through 1994’s Come, plus 1999’s The Vault: Old Friends 4 Sale, 2014’s Plectrumelectrum and Artofficial Age, and several greatest hits collections, are now on Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon Music Unlimited, with Apple Music soon to follow. (A deal for his post-WB catalogue, as well as potentiall hundreds of unreleased songs, is also in the works.) According to Warner Bros., we’ll also be seeing a “deluxe remastered version” of Purple Rain on June 9, with “two albums of previously unreleased Prince music and two complete concert films.”

