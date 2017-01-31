Trump Banned Refugees and Then Screened Finding Dory. Ellen Thinks He Missed the Point.

Ellen DeGeneres will be the first to tell you that she tries not to get political. But Monday’s episode of her daily talk show was likely to go a little differently, given the horrors of the past weekend and the fact that, amidst them, President Trump screened the Ellen-starring Finding Dory at the White House. Some form of response was inevitable, and fortunately, Ellen rose to the occasion. She incisively took the subject matter of Dory as a way of crafting some surprisingly sharp political commentary. Here’s what she said to open Monday’s show: