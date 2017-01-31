Trump Banned Refugees and Then Screened Finding Dory. Ellen Thinks He Missed the Point.

Ellen Helps Trump Learn the Lesson of Finding Dory: “When You See Someone in Need, You Help Them.”
Ellen DeGeneres will be the first to tell you that she tries not to get political. But Monday’s episode of her daily talk show was likely to go a little differently, given the horrors of the past weekend and the fact that, amidst them, President Trump screened the Ellen-starring Finding Dory at the White House. Some form of response was inevitable, and fortunately, Ellen rose to the occasion. She incisively took the subject matter of Dory as a way of crafting some surprisingly sharp political commentary. Here’s what she said to open Monday’s show:
I don’t get political so I’m not going to talk about the travel ban. I’m just going to talk about the very nonpolitical, family-friendly, People’s Choice Award-winning Finding Dory. Of course, Finding Dory is about a fish named Dory, and Dory lives in Australia … Her parents … live in America. I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad sounds a little Jewish—doesn’t matter. Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo, and she ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. And they all have to get over the wall. And you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out.
Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family. But the other animals help Dory—animals that don’t even need her, animals that don’t even have anything in common with her. They help her even though they’re completely different colors, because that’s what you do when you see someone in need. You help them.
DeGeneres’s co-star, Albert Brooks (who does indeed sound “a little Jewish”), also had this to say:
Odd that Trump is watching Finding Dory today, a movie about reuniting with family when he's preventing it in real life.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 29, 2017
Maybe President Trump learned something during the screening? Yeah, maybe not.