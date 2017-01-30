Kal Penn Turned a Hateful Message from an Online Troll Into a $500,000 Crowdfunding Campaign

The resistance also welcomed another familiar face: Kal Penn. The actor, who briefly served in the Obama Administration and currently stars in Designated Survivor, turned nasty harassment from an online troll—specifically, “you don’t belong in this country you fucking joke”—into an effective crowdfunding campaign on behalf of the International Rescue Committee. “We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don't belong in our own country, that America can't be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world,” Penn’s Crowdrise post reads. “We will turn their bigotry, along with the President’s, into love.” As of 9:00am on Monday, Penn has raised over $518,000 and is showing no signs of slowing down.