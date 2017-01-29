Watch Winona Ryder Make Every Possible Face While Her Stranger Things Co-Star Yells, Raves

TBS

There are acceptance speeches and there are acceptance speeches, and David Harbour gave one of the latter Sunday night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Harbour plays Chief Jim Hopper on Netflix’s 1980s retro-fest Stranger Things, which won the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series; as fate would have it, he was the first from the show’s large cast to make it to the microphone.

What happened next doesn’t seem that remarkable in a transcript. Harbour delivered a good example of the “awards speech in a time of crisis” genre: acknowledging that entertainment didn’t seem important right now before pivoting back to describing art—and specifically Stranger Things—as a machine that generates empathy, in Roger Ebert’s memorable phrase. Two things made it different. First, Harbour’s delivery slowly built to a frenzy, getting louder and louder until he was yelling every word over the applause of the assembled actors. Second, and most importantly, there’s this:

Winona Ryder, Harbour’s Stranger Things co-star, effortlessly stole the show—not that easy when you’re next to a red-faced David Harbour yelling at the top of his lungs—looking by turns skeptical, shocked, confused, very skeptical, riled up, and very, very skeptical. It seems like she was either not expecting Harbour to speak or not expecting him to give the speech he gave, and rose to the challenge the only way she knew how: acting.

Since it is impossible to listen to what David Harbour is saying while Ryder is rolling her eyes next to him, here’s the complete text of Harbour’s speech. The last half should be read at top volume: