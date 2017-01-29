 Julia Louis-Dreyfus speaks out against Muslim ban at SAG awards.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “My Father Fled Religious Persecution in Nazi-Occupied France”

Jan. 29 2017 8:57 PM

Julia Louis-Dreyfus at SAG Awards: “My Father Fled Religious Persecution in Nazi-Occupied France”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the SAG Awards.

It was inevitable that Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards would include tons of acceptance speeches about the rolling catastrophe of Trump’s immigration ban, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus at least started things off on a funny note.  After winning the first award of the night for her role in Veep, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Dreyfus wasted no time taking aim at Trump:

I look out on the million or even a million-and-a-half people in this room, and I say this award is legitimate, and I won! I’m the winner, the winner is me, landslide.

No one does narcissism like Julia Louis-Dreyfus (well, almost no one), and Dreyfus had the crowd in stitches before striking a more serious tone, sharing her family’s personal history and speaking out against the ban:

I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France. And I am an American patriot, and I love this country. And because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes. And this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.

Dreyfus went on to read from a statement released by the Writers’ Guild of America, West on Sunday, condemning Trump’s ban. In short, this was about as close to the platonic ideal of a political acceptance speech an entertainer could give: funny, personal, and short. Backstage, when she was asked about her decision to focus on Trump, Dreyfus said, “There were a million people I forgot to thank, but I’m in a different place tonight.”