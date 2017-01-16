What the New No. 1 Song in America Shares in Common With Both “Kokomo” and “In Da Club”

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Power 105.1

For most hit songs, the catchiest bit, the part that takes up residence in your frontal cortex and won’t let go, is the chorus. But there exists a special species of smash whose stickiest bit is right at the start—some lyrical doggerel that leads off the track and somehow eclipses the refrain. Indeed, it might as well be the refrain—it’s so quotable, so infectious, it defines the song. I would scarcely need to remind you of the source of most of these lyrics, all of which are opening lines to Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits since the ’70s:

Advertisement



Migos are a Lawrenceville, Ga.–bred trio; on a recent episode of Donald Glover’s TV series Atlanta they called themselves “the ’Migos,” and Glover included the “the” when thanking the group during an acceptance speech for his show at last week’s Golden Globes. The three ’Migos are all related: Quavo, born Quavious Marshall; his nephew Takeoff, born Kirshnik Ball; and his cousin Offset, born Kiari Cephus. Produced by Atlanta-based hitmaker Metro Boomin, “Bad and Boujee” lands at No. 1 directly on the heels of Rae Sremmurd’s smash “Black Beatles,” making it the second straight ATL-based hip-hop track to ride the back of a meme to No. 1. Add to these two surprise, meme-driven hits last spring’s chart-topper “Panda” by Brooklyn rapper Desiigner, and we have the makings of a serious pop trend: super-viral rap, riding sudden bursts of sociability and streaming to the top of the charts. (Housekeeping note: While this Slate series was on hiatus over the holidays, “Black Beatles’” run at No. 1 was briefly interrupted, during the slow week just after Christmas, by the Weeknd’s “Starboy” featuring Daft Punk. Your humble chart-watcher regrets the missed hit.)

my first time DJing for Migos. this what happened when I played Bad & Boujee in Lagos, Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/AJPP99m8aJ — Dapper Daddy (@JohnTheDapperDJ) December 21, 2016

Unlike “Black Beatles”—which spent seven weeks on top of the Hot 100 fueled by the Mannequin Challenge, a meme not actually related to the content of Rae Sremmurd’s song—“Bad and Boujee” has, in effect, become its own meme. In the context of the song, “Raindrops—drop-top” is meant to set a scene: a crew parked in a sleek convertible, putting up the roof to keep out the rain and hotbox the car. But on social media over the holidays, it’s become an all-purpose pick-me-up—just hearing that opening piano “DONNGGGG!” and Offset’s “You know…” provides guaranteed mirth in virtually any incongruous context.

"The Grinch heard a sound rising over the snow...



it started in low...



and it started, 'you know...'" pic.twitter.com/u5lGgZeZa0 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) December 23, 2016

Advertisement



Not all of this social-media LOLzing counts for the Hot 100—just the versions of the meme that use the original recording and wind up on YouTube. But Billboard reports plenty of those: “B&B” racked up 19.3 million YouTube streams during the chart’s tracking week, and that was before Donald Glover called it “like … the best song ever” at the Globes. (Any fallout from Glover’s shout-out—including his other pronouncements about the song’s party-starting and amorous qualities—won’t have any chart impact until the next Hot 100.) Unsurprisingly on a hit like this, the streaming-and-memeing public is out way ahead of the music-biz gatekeepers—in the week it topped the big chart, “B&B’s” radio audience was a modest 20 million, and it hasn’t even made Billboard’s Radio Songs chart yet. (Of course, “Black Beatles” and “Panda” also both started almost exclusively as streaming hits before eventually becoming top 10 airplay hits.) “B&B” also isn’t a terribly huge seller—it has yet to top the Digital Songs chart, and even in its triumphant week on the Hot 100, the song’s digital downloads are only 76,000, one of the lowest weekly sales totals for a No. 1 hit in the digital era.

The formula that brought street rap back to the top of the pops is simple: Hip-hop dominates streaming, and streaming now dominates the music business. It’s a handy reminder that often, technological shifts are what change the shape of our art. On the other hand, what all of these recent trap smashes have in common is that they’re striver’s anthems, part of a long tradition in hip-hop. “Panda” was about coveting a fancy ride; “Black Beatles” is about wishing for cross-cultural stardom. As for “Bad and Boujee,” as easy as it is to focus on its opening line, the rest of the song, an ode to dating a higher class of acquisitive yuppie, is about rising to a higher socioeconomic status: “We came from nothin' to somethin’, n---a.” These aspirations to the good life seem to be bearing fruit for Migos: In addition to their chart-topping hit they, like Desiigner, recently signed with G.O.O.D. Music, the label-cum–management company run by Kanye West, a man who places a premium on acquisitive striving.

It’s a handy reminder that often, technological shifts are what change the shape of our art.