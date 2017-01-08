Watch Donald Glover’s Great Golden Globes Speech, In Which He Wore Velvet and Gave Migos a Shoutout

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Atlanta won for Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical at the Golden Globes, as it should have. The absurdist FX series created by and starring Donald Glover has featured some of the best TV performances and moments of 2016, and gathered both critical praise and avid fans. A velvet-suited Glover delivered quite the speech when accepting the award alongside the cast and creative team.

After the usual thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and his collaborators, Glover shifted his gratitude towards the city of Atlanta, and specifically, “all the black folks” in it. It was touching, another glimpse into his deep love and affection for the culture of his hometown, which he has tasked himself with helping to preserve in the wake of homogenization.

