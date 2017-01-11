Do Artists Flourish in Times of Crisis?

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 434 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the new Netflix series The OA, about a young blind woman who went missing for seven years and then returned with her sight. The show has divided audiences almost exactly down the middle, with one half finding its metaphysical questions either captivating or insufferable. On which side do the gabbers fall? Then, University of California, Los Angeles, theater professor Dominic Taylor joins the show to discuss the film adaptation of August Wilson’s Fences and the struggles of translating theatrical productions into films. Last, the critics tackle the question: Do hard times lead to great art?

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Dana: Joe Weisberg’s interview on The Open Mind

Julia: A Room of One’s Own by Virginia Woolf

Stephen: Reasons and Persons by Derek Parfit

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.