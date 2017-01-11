Do Artists Flourish in Times of Crisis?

The Culture Gabfest “Decadent Slime” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The OA, Fences, and art in hard times.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 434 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
This week on Slate Plus, Dana and Julia share the podcasts they love and try to find out why Steve doesn’t listen to any.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the new Netflix series The OA, about a young blind woman who went missing for seven years and then returned with her sight. The show has divided audiences almost exactly down the middle, with one half finding its metaphysical questions either captivating or insufferable. On which side do the gabbers fall? Then, University of California, Los Angeles, theater professor Dominic Taylor joins the show to discuss the film adaptation of August Wilson’s Fences and the struggles of translating theatrical productions into films. Last, the critics tackle the question: Do hard times lead to great art?
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- The OA
- “Pop Culture Is Having a Metaphysical Moment” by Spencer Kornhaber in the Atlantic
- Sound of My Voice
- Fences
- A clip from the 2010 Broadway production of Fences
- Our discussion of Mike Nichols and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf
- Moonlight
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Pictures at a Revolution: Five Movies and the Birth of the New Hollywood by Mark Harris
- The books of Peter Biskind
- Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech
Endorsements
Dana: Joe Weisberg’s interview on The Open Mind
Julia: A Room of One’s Own by Virginia Woolf
Stephen: Reasons and Persons by Derek Parfit
Outro: “Opening Theme” of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
