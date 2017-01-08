This Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig Bit Was the Bleakest, Funniest Part of the 2017 Golden Globes

Like Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig, you probably remember the first animated movie you saw. Unlike Carell and Wiig, however, your memory probably isn’t rooted in some long-buried childhood trauma. The very funny Despicable Me 3 costars, sporting matching haircuts, co-presented the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film while also fondly recalling their own experiences with animation—until the the terrible flashbacks began.

“I was six years old, and my dad took me to see Fantasia,” began Carell. “It was astounding. The music, the spectacle of the whole thing was a life changing experience.” But then he continued: “As we were leaving the theater, there standing in the lobby was my mom. And that was the moment she told my dad that she wanted a divorce. I never saw my father again after that day.”