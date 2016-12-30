This Chris Martin Tribute to George Michael Might Make You Feel a Little Better About the World

Chris Martin’s penchant for giving surprise performances at events for the homeless received an extra dose of significance this week. The Coldplay co-founder stopped by a Crisis at Christmas homeless shelter in London without tipping off the press in advance, helping out with preparing beverages while also—along with a guest named Kevin—paying tribute to the late George Michael via a touching performance of “Last Christmas.” As has emerged since his death, Michael also gave both his money and his time to charitable causes, often preferring to do so anonymously.

