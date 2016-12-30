This Chris Martin Tribute to George Michael Might Make You Feel a Little Better About the World

Chris Martin’s “Last Christmas” Tribute to George Michael Might Make You Feel a Little Better About the World
Chris Martin’s penchant for giving surprise performances at events for the homeless received an extra dose of significance this week. The Coldplay co-founder stopped by a Crisis at Christmas homeless shelter in London without tipping off the press in advance, helping out with preparing beverages while also—along with a guest named Kevin—paying tribute to the late George Michael via a touching performance of “Last Christmas.” As has emerged since his death, Michael also gave both his money and his time to charitable causes, often preferring to do so anonymously.
A volunteer in attendance summarized the moment on Instagram, and after a tough week of loss and mourning, it might just make you feel a little better about the world: “That moment when Coldplay’s Chris Martin drops into the Crisis at Christmas shelter, with no fuss, no fanfare and no press, to help make tea and coffee and also play guitar so guests can have a sing song.”
The clip of Martin’s tribute first surfaced on Crisis’ Facebook page.