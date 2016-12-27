Vin Diesel Getting Extremely Creepy with a Female Interviewer, in Three Acts

Instead of going through the standard talking points, Vin Diesel used his conversation with Brazilian YouTube personality Carol Moreira as an opportunity to show off some (extremely) creepy flirting skills. His promotion of the upcoming film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage got sidetracked as he turned increasingly obsessive about his interviewer’s appearance, and established an uncomfortable and weirdly hostile environment.

The trouble began with Moreira asking Diesel about working with Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan:

Diesel: God you’re so beautiful. God, she’s so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? Look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman.

Moreira: Tell me your story.

Diesel: She’s so beautiful. Conio, man. Talk to me baby. Tell me your story. Let’s get out of here. Let’s go have lunch. My God, I love her. Look how beautiful she is.

Moreira: Thank you.

Diesel: God, wow. Man.

Moreira: So, Tom Hanks—

Diesel: Wow, man. Uh, yeah, Tom Hanks.

Advertisement



Later, Moreira tried to relate to Diesel as a fellow Dungeons and Dragons-loving “nerd.” She wasn’t quite successful:

Moreira: I found out that you are a nerd like me. You love Dungeons and Dragons?

Diesel: I’m anything like you, because I love you. I’m anything like you, because I love you.

Moreira: So—

Diesel: Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is. You guys think it’s a joke. How am I supposed to sit up here when I’m looking at such beauty? Come on guys. She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer. [Laughs]

Moreira: So you play Dungeons and Dragons?

Diesel: I play Dungeons and Dragons.

Advertisement



But it was during a bit when Moreira tried to help Diesel correctly pronounce Eu sou o groot—“I am Groot” in English, a reference to Diesel’s Guardians of the Galaxy character—when the Fast and Furious actor really got a little too close for comfort:

Moreira: Eu sou o groot.

Diesel: I love you. I love her, man. She’s so fucking sexy. I can’t do this interview. Look at her.

Moreira: Eu sou o groot? [Laughs]

Diesel: Does anyone see this? Guys, what’s wrong? Am I the only one that’s seeing it? Look at her. She’s so fucking beautiful.

Moreira: Thank you.

Diesel: It’s like, you can’t even do an interview with her.

Moreira: Sorry.

[Diesel stands up]

Diesel: Because you’re just like [lumbers toward her] Da da da da da da da da da da. Right or wrong? Oh my God. Someone save me. When did this turn into Beautiful World? When did this turn into the most gorgeous girl in Brazil? When did this turn into I love you?

Moreira: Thank you so much. [Stands up]