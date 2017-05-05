Tell Slate What You Think About Synthetic Biology

FROM SLATE, NEW AMERICA, AND ASU
Tell Us What You Think About Synthetic Biology!
We’ve published plenty of pieces on the topic. Now we want to hear from you.
Over the past month we’ve published a handful of articles about synthetic biology as part of our ongoing project Futurography, which introduces readers to a new technological or scientific topic each month. We’ve published articles on patenting organisms, the state of biotechnology regulations, what synthetic biology has in common with queer theory, and more.
With that behind us, we’d like to hear about your thoughts. Come back next week for a roundup of your responses.
- “Synthetic biology” is notoriously difficult to define. Should we try to clarify the term’s meaning? If so, how?
- Do any synthetic biology projects seem especially promising to you?
- Do any elements of synthetic biology strike you as overhyped?
- How should we regulate synthetic biology? Would we be better off amending existing laws or starting over from scratch?
- Should synthetic biologists be allowed to patent organisms?
- Are you at all concerned with the possibility of weaponized biotechnology?
- Are you comfortable with the prospect of eating foods that have been heavily modified through synthetic biological techniques?
This article is part of the synthetic biology installment of Futurography, a series in which Future Tense introduces readers to the technologies that will define tomorrow. Future Tense is a collaboration among Arizona State University, New America, and Slate.