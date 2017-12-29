For the Sake of Old Times, in the Slate Plus Digest

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images

Finally, 2017 is about to come to an end. Let’s wrap up the year with some reads.

From Slate

Road fatalities have gone up in the past two years, and smartphone use is likely a major factor. But curbing distracted driving is a deeply complicated issue, and autonomous cars likely won’t solve it either.

The “silver tsunami” is coming! Even though the baby boomer generation is reaching retirement age, many will continue working, and American workplaces are woefully ill-equipped to handle the needs of an aging workforce. Meanwhile, Meals on Wheels—one of our best senior programs—also remains chronically underfunded.

Lastly, an important plea: Stop with the personal essays prefacing online recipes! And a begrudging defense: Yes, it’s OK to put a cute sweater on your dog.

Not From Slate

Turn Up the Volume

Thank you for your Slate Plus membership, which makes our journalism possible. And if you’re doing any more holiday season travel before the end of the year, remember the Kindly Brontosaurus. See you in 2018!