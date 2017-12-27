How country music made the personal political in 2017.

Thanks for including me in the conversation again this year. In a batshit time like this, the opportunity to collectively process the past 12 months of music-making is an especially welcome thing.

Julianne and Carl, you both wrote of the power that personalized perspectives had for you this year. I definitely felt it, too. It’s what made the work of singer-songwriters across genres feel stubbornly grounded. Even mainstream country, which for years has had its own equivalent of what Carl described as a “triumphalist diva-pop sound” (more of a macho, hybridized, hip-hop– and nu metal–informed bluster), is undergoing a significant shift in its aesthetic values. I started noticing a couple of years ago that millennial acts were introducing a cooler, more casual tone of voice to the format, and by this year, a slew of acts, including Kelsea Ballerini, RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery, and Walker Hayes, were redrawing the contours of country-pop as a more mellowed-out, scaled-back, zoomed-in mode of expression.