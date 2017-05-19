 Richard Rothstein and Ta-Nehisi Coates discuss the book The Color of Law, residential segregation, and racist myths in the book.

Richard Rothstein and Ta-Nehisi Coates on How Segregation Didn't Happen Accidentally

Richard Rothstein and Ta-Nehisi Coates on How Segregation Didn’t Happen Accidentally

May 19 2017 12:12 PM

Richard Rothstein speaks With Ta-Nehisi Coates About Forgotten History

They discuss residential segregation and the myths that obscure it.

Listen to Episode No. 149 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Richard Rothstein discusses his new book, The Color of Law, with Ta-Nehisi Coates

