Richard Rothstein and Ta-Nehisi Coates on How Segregation Didn’t Happen Accidentally

Richard Rothstein speaks With Ta-Nehisi Coates About Forgotten History
They discuss residential segregation and the myths that obscure it.
Listen to Episode No. 149 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Richard Rothstein discusses his new book, The Color of Law, with Ta-Nehisi Coates
Production by Tom Warren.