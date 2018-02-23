Def Jams Edition: The Year Rap Broke on the Charts

Hit Parade: The Def Jams Edition
Today, rap is ubiquitous on pop radio. But the genre’s first crossover hit required a little help from some out-of-favor rock stars.
Watching this year’s Grammy Awards, it’s clear hip-hop is the dominant genre in popular music. But back in the 1980s, it was an influential but still underground style looking for a place on the charts—and some mainstream respect. That is, until Run-D.M.C. met Aerosmith. This month, how some out-of-favor ’70s rockers teamed up with the top crew in rap to remake an old hit—in the process, opening lanes for a trio of punks-turned-emcees and a witty hip-hop Lothario. We’re still feeling the reverberations today.
