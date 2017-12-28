Hit Parade Takes on Now-Classic No. 2 Songs

On the Billboard Hot 100, two can be the loneliest number. While having a No. 1 song can define an artist’s career, there’s much less glory in finishing one spot shy of the top slot. Yet some No. 2 hits have gone on to become classics. This month, Chris Molanphy looks at three songs that still loom large in our culture: “Shop Around,” by the Miracles; “We Got the Beat,” by the Go-Go’s; and “Since U Been Gone,” by Kelly Clarkson.