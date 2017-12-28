 Some No. 2 songs that have become classics.

Hit Parade Takes on Now-Classic No. 2 Songs

Dec. 28 2017 7:47 AM

Hit Parade: The Silver Medalists Edition

On the Billboard Hot 100, two is often the loneliest number.

171227_HIT_goGos
The Go-Go’s perform on stage at Brondyhallen on Jan. 5, 1982, in Copenhagen.

Jorgen Angel/Redferns

Listen to Episode 8 of Slate’s Hit Parade:

On the Billboard Hot 100, two can be the loneliest number. While having a No. 1 song can define an artist’s career, there’s much less glory in finishing one spot shy of the top slot. Yet some No. 2 hits have gone on to become classics. This month, Chris Molanphy looks at three songs that still loom large in our culture: “Shop Around,” by the Miracles; “We Got the Beat,” by the Go-Go’s; and “Since U Been Gone,” by Kelly Clarkson.

Podcast production by Chris Berube.