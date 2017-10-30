Tom Petty and Prince, Unlikely Musical Brethren

Hit Parade: Le Petty Prince Edition
Tom Petty and Prince only played together once. But their careers paralleled each other for four decades.
In 2004, Prince joined Tom Petty onstage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for what is now regarded as the institution’s greatest live performance. They were both first-ballot inductees—but their similarities go much deeper. On this month’s Hit Parade, we track the surprising parallels between two artists gone far too soon: from their fights with the music industry to their hits across genres and generations—and even the songs they gave to Stevie Nicks. Petty and Prince were category-defying, label-infuriating, and among the best pop songwriters of the late 20th century.
