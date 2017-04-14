 Maria Konnikova on her new podcast, the Grift.

The Gist Presents Maria Konnikova’s New Podcast

April 14 2017 5:02 PM

The Gist Presents the Grift

A special presentation of Maria Konnikova’s new podcast, about long cons and the characters who perpetrate them.

Maria Konnikova has been a special correspondent on The Gist since it began, debunking common myths and pseudoscience. Now, she’s starting her own show, a narrative podcast about cons called the Grift. The first two episodes are available for download on your podcatcher of choice.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.