 How the Beatles swept the Billboard chart in 1964.

Hit Parade: How the Beatles Swept the Charts in 1964

Hit Parade: How the Beatles Swept the Charts in 1964

Slate
Culture Gabfest
Slate's weekly roundtable.
May 26 2017 5:12 PM

Hit Parade: The Fab Four Sweep Edition  

How a major label screw-up helped the Beatles sweep the Billboard top five.

170526-hitparade-beatles
The Beatles on stage at the London Palladium during a performance in front of 2,000 screaming fans.

Michael Webb / Getty Images

Listen to Episode 2 of Slate’s Hit Parade:

In Episode 2, Chris Molanphy takes a look at the historic week the Beatles swept the entire Billboard top five. You can see that chart right here. It’s a feat that’s never been repeated. But the Fab Four’s total domination of the pop charts was both a reflection of their massive popularity and a huge screw-up by their American record label. Here’s the story of how Capitol Records nearly sabotaged the biggest rock band of all time.

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Email: hitparade@slate.com

Podcast production by Chris Berube.