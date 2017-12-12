 Alabama special election results and live blog: Roy Moore vs. Doug Jones.

Alabama Election Night Live Blog: Roy Moore vs. Doug Jones

Alabama Election Night Live Blog: Roy Moore vs. Doug Jones

Slate
Politics
Who's winning, who's losing, and why.
Dec. 12 2017 7:37 PM

The Alabama Special Election Live Blog

The latest exit polls and a list of counties Doug Jones needs to win.

171212_pol_jonesmooreliveblog
Alabama Senate candidates Roy Moore and Doug Jones.

Getty Images

It’s been just 11 weeks since Roy Moore won the Alabama GOP primary to become the nominee to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, and only five weeks since the Washington Post began reporting the allegations that Moore pursued and sexually abused teenagers when he was in his 30s—leading Roy Moore and his allies to lie again and again and again and again about the accusations. The stakes are now much higher than a single Senate seat, and the pressure on Democrat Doug Jones couldn’t be more intense. Below is our running coverage of tonight’s climax to the special election campaign that turned into an unnerving national drama.

One more thing

Since Donald Trump entered the White House, Slate has stepped up our politics coverage—bringing you news and opinion from writers like Jamelle Bouie and Dahlia Lithwick. We’re covering the administration’s immigration crackdown, the rollback of environmental protections, the efforts of the resistance, and more.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help.

If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus