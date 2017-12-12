Alabama Election Night Live Blog: Roy Moore vs. Doug Jones

The Alabama Special Election Live Blog
The latest exit polls and a list of counties Doug Jones needs to win.
It’s been just 11 weeks since Roy Moore won the Alabama GOP primary to become the nominee to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, and only five weeks since the Washington Post began reporting the allegations that Moore pursued and sexually abused teenagers when he was in his 30s—leading Roy Moore and his allies to lie again and again and again and again about the accusations. The stakes are now much higher than a single Senate seat, and the pressure on Democrat Doug Jones couldn’t be more intense. Below is our running coverage of tonight’s climax to the special election campaign that turned into an unnerving national drama.