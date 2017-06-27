When Was the Last Time Trump Bragged About the Election? Find Out With Our Brag Tracker.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Slate’s Donald Trump Election Brag Tracker keeps a close watch on the president’s penchant for praising his own remarkable performance in the 2016 election, a contest in which he lost the popular vote.

Want to know the last time Trump bragged about the election?

Type in whenwasthelasttimetrumpbraggedabouttheelection.com and you’ll be redirected to this page.