Chat With Dear Prudence

Need help getting along with partners, relatives, co-workers, and people in general? Ask Dear Prudence! Mallory Ortberg takes your questions on manners, morals, and more. Please keep your questions succinct (recommended max. length is around 150 words). The chat is complete! You can find the write-up on Slate’s Dear Prudence, and look for next week’s submission page. You can also continue the conversation about this week's chat and read more of Prudie's advice on the Prudie Facebook Page.