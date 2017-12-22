Slate’s mistakes for the week of Dec. 18.

In a Dec. 22 Future Tense, Lawrence Norden stated that a bipartisan election-security bill would help states purchase voting machines that process paper ballots or produce paper records of electronic votes. The bill does not include support to purchase these machines. It would provide money for machines that scan voter-marked paper ballots.

In a Dec. 21 Moneybox, Henry Grabar misstated that the corporate tax rate would be cut by 14 percent. It will be cut by 14 percentage points.

In a Dec. 21 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misstated that the Republican tax plan repeals Obamacare’s individual mandate in 2018. It repeals it in 2019.

In a Dec. 21 Science, Daniel Engber misstated that Polish laws enforce Holocaust denial. These laws prohibit the use of certain language to describe the Holocaust.

In a Dec. 21 Sports Nut, Ben Strauss misstated that John Emerson was an economics professor at Middlebury. He was a professor of mathematics. Also, a photo caption originally misstated when the image was taken. The photo showed the Wesleyan football running off the field at halftime, not running onto the field.

In a Dec. 20 Future Tense, Justin Peters misstated that the Ember Ceramic Mug incorporates a phase-change cooling system. It does not.

In a Dec. 20 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misstated that Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax holds a tie-breaking vote in the Virginia House of Delegates. There is no official tie-breaking mechanism in the House of Delegates.

In a Dec. 19 Brow Beat, Sam Adams and Forrest Wickman misidentified the Wild Bunch actor who speaks a specific line. It’s William Holden, not Strother Martin.

In a Dec. 19 Culturebox, Rebecca Onion misstated when an episode of The Office aired. It was 2005, not 2002.

In a Dec. 19 Slatest, Lila Thulin misidentified Dianne Feinstein as Barbara Feinstein.

In a Dec. 19 TV Club, Willa Paskin misidentified Dear White People as Dear Black People.

In a Dec. 18 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misstated that the District of Columbia’s fleet limit for dock-less bike companies was 300. It is 400.

In a Dec. 15 Politics, Katy Waldman misidentified the lawyer who investigated Jeanine Pirro’s husband. She was a U.S. attorney, not a New York state district attorney.

In a Dec. 12 Technology, April Glaser misspelled Geoff Golberg’s last name.

In a Dec. 9 Future Tense blog post, April Glaser misstated Microsoft’s 2016 gender diversity numbers for its technical staff. It had 17.5 percent female employees in its technical staff that year, not 26 percent.

In an Aug. 7, 2013, Books, Dan Kois misidentified the branch of the U.S. military in which Charles Portis’ character Norwood served. It was the Marine Corps, not the Army.