Slate’s mistakes for the week of Nov. 13.

In a Nov. 16 Browbeat, Laura Miller misidentified Al Franken’s 2017 autobiography as Master of the Senate. Franken’s book is titled Giant of the Senate. Master of the Senate is a biography of Lyndon B. Johnson by Robert A. Caro.

In a Nov. 14 Better Life Lab post, Margaret Hennessy misstated that a National Domestic Workers Alliance survey of domestic workers was issued in 2016. The survey was from 2012.

In a Nov. 14 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misstated there was no reporter at the Washington Post with the name Lenny Bernstein that was used in the Alabama robocall; there is a Lenny Bernstein at the paper who covers health and medicine.

In a Nov. 14 Slatest, Joshua Keating misstated that a House vote on the Saudi intervention in Yemen had taken place on Wednesday. It was on Monday.

In a Nov. 13 Science, Daniel Engber misidentified Jamshed Bharucha as a former provost of Dartmouth. He served as deputy provost and as dean of faculty.

In a Nov. 13 Brow Beat, Marissa Martinelli misspelled Jeffrey Dahmer’s and Kim Jong-un’s last names.

In a Nov. 10 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick and Jeremy Stahl misstated that 67.6 percent of “follow-to-join” refugees in the past two years came from countries targeted by Trump’s latest Muslim ban. That’s the percentage of follow-to-join refugees currently waiting to travel to the United States who were targeted.

In a Nov. 9 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick misidentified the theme of Nikuyah Walker’s campaign as “unmasking the reality” of city harmony. The theme was “unmasking the illusion.”

In a Nov. 7 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misstated that the average household making $20,000 to $30,000 would receive $687 from the House Republican bill’s business tax cuts. The correct number is approximately $32.