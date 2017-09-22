Slate’s mistakes for the week of Sept. 18.

In a Sept. 21 Brow Beat, Nate Jones misspelled DirecTV.

In a Sept. 21 Future Tense, Mike Smith misstated AccuWeather's estimate for the total cost of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. It is $290 billion, not $390 billion.

In a Sept. 21 Slatest, April Glaser misspelled the name of the web company Cloudflare.

In a Sept. 20 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misstated that a trip to Philadelphia taken by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was taken by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

In a Sept. 18 Future Tense, April Glaser misstated the amount of money the Department of Energy recently invested in supercomputing research. It was $258 million, not $258 billion.

In a Sept. 12 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick misstated that Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas had refused to sign off on any Obama nominees. They objected to potential nominees for two 5th Circuit seats as well as those for six district court vacancies.