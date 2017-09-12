Will Republicans Trash Another Century-Old Senate Norm to Help Trump?

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Republicans in the Senate may continue to sour on Donald Trump for the foreseeable future, but there is one reason they will never fully turn on the president: The ability to pack the federal courts with life-tenured hyperconservative jurists is worth whatever pain Trump may cause in other quarters. To that end, and working faster than presidents who have come before him, Trump has nominated 50 very young, very conservative judges to fill 143 vacancies on the federal courts, with 16 named just last week. Already, Trump has had six of his nominees confirmed to the federal courts. His new offerings included his own deputy counsel, Greg Katsas, to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. This opportunity, along with that at the Supreme Court, has always been one of the biggest long-term threats to progressivism of the Trump presidency and the most compelling reason to just look the other way for Trump-skeptical conservatives.

In their desperation to find any way to fight back, Democrats are turning to a century-old Senate tradition that was a staple of Republican obstructionism during the Obama era to derail—or at least slow down—the progress of some of these confirmations. According to this practice, known as the blue-slip process, any judicial nominee’s home-state senator must give consent to the Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on a nomination. When a home-state senator turns in an innocuous-sounding blue slip, it means that senator has no objection to a hearing. Without a blue slip from both home state senators, the Judiciary Committee chair typically puts the nominee on hold.

The rule has applied in both district and circuit court judicial selections. A Democratic Senate during the Obama administration kept the blue-slip process intact, even though it meant that in certain jurisdictions seats remained unfilled for years. To be clear: Not one Obama district or circuit court nominee received a hearing unless both of his or her home-state senators returned blue slips. That meant, for instance, that a seat on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals—covering Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas—has been vacant for more than five years. This is, in fact, one of the reasons Trump has so many empty seats to fill. Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn refused to sign off on any Obama nominees simply because they were Obama nominees.

Like the baroque senatorial details that animated the Merrick Garland and Neil Gorsuch debacle, this process is both arcane and tremendously consequential. That’s why Senate Democrats seem prepared to use it ruthlessly. Minnesota Sen. Al Franken announced late last week that he wouldn’t return a blue slip for David Stras, nominated for a seat on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In addition to his objections to Stras’ record, Franken also voiced concern over the fact that the White House had not bothered to consult with him over the nomination. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota’s other Democratic senator, urged Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley not to gut the blue-slip process but also said she believed Stras should have a hearing before the committee before she makes a decision on his fitness and qualifications.



Asked for comment, Franken offered me this:

When the [blue-slip] process works as it should, the White House joins with home state senators to identify qualified, consensus nominees. And when the president and the senators are of different parties, that should mean identifying judicial moderates. Unfortunately, President Trump has demonstrated that he is less concerned with working collaboratively to fill judicial vacancies than his predecessor, which is not surprising given the fact that he has outsourced the job of identifying potential judges to the far-right Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation.

It doesn’t sound like Franken plans to relent on this one, even if some of his Democratic colleagues have been apt to bend. If other Democratic senators take a cue from him, it could mean either another high-volume political fight over the judiciary or another norm meant to defend minority party rights permanently shattered.

Last Thursday, another potential nominee ran into a blue-slip problem only hours after he was nominated to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. By tradition, Oregon usually has two seats on the 29-judge 9th Circuit, and by tradition, those judges are chosen by a bipartisan selection committee. Both Democratic senators from Oregon, Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, announced they would block Ryan Bounds, an assistant U.S. attorney in Oregon and Trump’s pick to fill a vacancy on the 9th Circuit. The pair explained in a letter to White House Counsel Don McGahn that they would not be turning in blue slips for Bounds because he had not been approved by that selection committee.

“As you are aware, in May we wrote you to explain Oregon’s long bipartisan tradition of working together to identify the most qualified candidates for judicial vacancies,” the two senators wrote. They added that the bipartisan committee, which has existed since 2009, would be willing to consider names and would be willing to expedite the elevation of a sitting federal judge who was a Republican appointee. “Unfortunately, it is now apparent that you never intended to allow our longstanding process to play out,” the senators wrote to the White House.