Slate’s mistakes for the week of May 29.

In a June 1 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misidentified the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities as the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

Due to a production error, the May 31 Culture Gabfest misattributed Julia Turner’s endorsements to Dana Stevens.

In the headline of a May 31 Moneybox blog post, Ian Prasad Philbrick misstated that Amazon will pay $70 million to consumers. That is an estimate.

In a May 30 Angle, Rebecca Onion misspelled author Tim Naftali’s last name.

A May 30 Interrogation misstated that the Moscow hotel mentioned in the Trump dossier was the St. Regis. It was the Ritz-Carlton.

In a May 30 Science, Daniel Engber misstated the demands of an open letter written after the publication of Rebecca Tuvel’s paper. It did not ask the journal Hypatia to apologize for “entertaining any criticism of Tuvel's paper whatsoever.”

In a May 17 Future Tense blog post, Ian Prasad Philbrick misidentified the augmented-reality translation app Word Lens as World Lens.