The Culture Gabfest, Live from Sydney

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics are live from Syndey, Australia! There, they discuss Baywatch, the new movie based on the hit series from the 1990s. We now know there is nothing Hollywood won’t stoop to reboot, but can the presence of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson redeem this movie? Next, the gabbers tackle Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale and its Hulu adaptation, exploring how the show uses the source material to comment on our current political climate. Finally, critic Sebastian Smee joins the conversation to talk about the state of criticism, how it has changed with the culture landscape, and why we need it more than ever.