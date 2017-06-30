Slate’s mistakes for the week of June 26.

In a June 29 Slatest, Mark Joseph Stern misstated that Customs and Border Protection officers might detain and deport travelers targeted by Donald Trump’s travel ban. The State Department’s implementation instructions should prevent CBP from deporting current visa holders.

In a June 28 Browbeat, Cleo Levin misstated the name of the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In a June 28 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misstated that San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin used a colorful metaphor to describe YIMBYs in an interview with Modern Luxury. The interview was with San Francisco magazine. He also misspelled Darby Thomas’ last name.

In a June 28 Science, Daniel Raimi misstated that American energy exports had fallen to their lowest level in decades. They’ve risen to their highest level in decades.

In a June 28 Slatest, Joshua Keating misspelled former Venezuelan President Carlos Andrés Peréz’s middle name.

In a June 28 Slatest, Heather Schwedel misspelled Sen. Dick Durbin’s last name.

In a June 26 Outward, Paul H. Johnson misidentified Federico García Lorca’s play Bodas de Sangre as La Boda Sangre.

In a June 26 Politics, Michelle Goldberg misstated that a Frank Rich quotation was referring to “the summer of 2014.” It was referring to the summer of 1974.

In a June 26 Roads & Kingdoms, Ben Grenrock misstated that the owners of the restaurant Carmen in Medellín, Colombia, were Californian. They are Colombians who have previously lived in California.

In a June 26 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that the Congressional Budget Office analysis of the Senate Republican health care bill did not take into account a change that would penalize some Americans who dropped insurance with a six-month lockout period. It did.

In a June 22 Moneybox, Prajwal Ciryam misstated that tax credits for health coverage would max out at $4,000 under the Republican plan. They would only do so under the House bill while the Senate proposal would provide credits based on age, income, and the local cost of health insurance.