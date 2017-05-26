Slate’s mistakes for the week of May 22.

In a May 25 Movies, Dana Stevens misstated the timing of an action sequence in Baywatch. The gang saves some models from a flaming boat at the end of the first or second act, not at the end of the movie.

In a May 25 Politics, Reihan Salam misstated that the federal government now covers 90 percent of Medicaid expenses for newly eligible beneficiaries. The federal government’s reimbursement rate will fall to 90 percent in 2020.

In a May 24 Future Tense blog post, Ian Prasad Philbrick misstated William I. Rothbard’s middle initial.

In a May 24 XX Factor, Christina Cauterucci misstated that federal law guarantees 12 weeks’ unpaid leave to anyone who has worked at a company with at least 50 employees for a year before her leave. The employee also needs to work at least 1,250 hours in that time period.

In a May 23 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misquoted a statement from Roger Moore’s family.

In a May 20 Slatest, Daniel Politi misstated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s age. He’s 77, not 78.

In a May 17 Moneybox, Daniel Gross misidentified Google co-founder Sergey Brin as an attendee of a meeting at Trump Tower after the 2016 election. Google-parent Alphabet CEO Larry Page attended, but Brin did not.

In a May 10 Brow Beat, Christian Lorentzen misstated that Granta originated at Oxford University and that Bill Buford attended the University of Oxford as a graduate student. It was Cambridge.