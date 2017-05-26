Song of the Summer, the Ugliest American, and Trump Learns Something

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Finally: As of this overseas trip, Donald Trump has stopped staying “radical Islamic terrorism,” which proves that even Donald Trump can make a change. William Saletan gives grudging credit where it’s due.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Ugh: Europeans love to hate Donald Trump, Yascha Mounk writes. That’s because Trump confirms their suspicion that Americans are terrible.

Early call: “Despacito,” the first Spanish-language No. 1 song since “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” (1996), may be the song of the summer. Chris Molanphy dissects the Luis Fonsi–Daddy Yankee hit and wonders what role Justin Bieber (who appears on this remix of the original song) played in its success.

Forever classic: We first ran “Drowning Doesn’t Look Like Drowning” in 2013, and it’s still the most helpful #slatepitch of all.

For fun: We have the first excerpt from Phillip Pullman’s new trilogy The Book of Dust, which will come out in October.

Reunited with Lyra, at last,

Rebecca

